Samartex owner Richard Duah Nsenkyire says GPL prize money not enough for Champions League campaign

Samartex owner Richard Duah Nsenkyire has voiced concerns over the financial sustainability of competing in the CAF Champions League, given the Ghana Premier League prize money.

Following their historic Ghana Premier League triumph at the end of the 2023/24 season, the Timber Giants are set for their maiden Africa campaign. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the club, which dethroned Medeama to pocket GHC500,000 as winners of the domestic top-flight campaign.

Nsenkyire lamented the inadequacy of the Ghana Premier League prize money in supporting their Africa campaign. He emphasized the need for external support to ensure their survival in the prestigious tournament.

"We can’t survive with this prize money for our Africa campaign. It can’t even pay our bills," he stated, pleading for support ahead of their maiden Africa campaign.

"We are representing Ghana in Africa and I expect all corporate bodies, individuals, philanthropists, and others to come to our aid and help us push the agenda. In the nearest future, our slot in Africa can be increased because when we do well, it automatically benefits everyone in the football family."

The Samreboi-based club are expected to know their first opponents in the coming weeks as they prepare for their debut campaign.