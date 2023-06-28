Samartex players will dominate Ghana national teams in the future

Business Development Manager for Ghana Premier League side FC Samartex Paul Anyaba believes the players of the club would dominate invitations to the Ghana national teams in the near future.

The Samreboi-based side spent their debut season in the Ghana Premier League after securing promotion from the Division One League at the end of the 2021/22 season.

They managed to finish in the top ten with 46 points after 34 matches

Anyaba is confident the team will build on its solid foundation and produce players competent enough to play in various national teams of the country.

“At the end of this season, we need to form the ladies team (Samartex Ladies), the youth team (Nsenkyire Stars) we are done so we are doing all these things because in the next two, three years, you will see Samartex players dominating at the national level and if it happens, it’s not because of kululu (cheating) but because we have laid a solid foundation based on which we would have taken off in two, three years’ time,” he told Citi FM.