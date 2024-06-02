Samartex qualify for CAF Champions League after historic Ghana Premier League victory

Samartex have secured their place in the CAF Champions League following their triumphant Ghana Premier League title win.

They secured their place in Africa's premier competition on Sunday after they won the league with a 1-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars.

Emmanuel Mamah’s goal just before halftime sealed the win, sparking celebrations that were undeterred even by a heavy downpour.

This victory not only crowned Samartex as champions but also paved the way for their debut in the prestigious CAF Champions League.

Participation in the CAF Champions League is a remarkable step forward for Samartex. This competition is the pinnacle of African club football, featuring elite teams from across the continent.

For Samartex, this is an opportunity to test their strengths on a larger stage, gain invaluable experience, and enhance their reputation in African football.

The road to this achievement has been marked by consistency and resilience. Throughout the Ghana Premier League season, Samartex demonstrated exceptional performance, overcoming stiff competition.Their victory is a testament to their hard work, strategic planning, and the unwavering support of their fans.

Founded in 1995 by the Samartex Timber & Plywood Company, the club has steadily risen through the ranks of Ghanaian football. This qualification for the CAF Champions League is the crowning moment of their journey, highlighting the club's growth and ambition.