Samartex seek financial assistance for historic CAF Champions League debut

Richard Duah Nsenkyire, owner and financier of FC Samartex, has appealed for financial assistance ahead of their first CAF Champions League appearance.

Samartex, Ghana's representatives in the prestigious competition after winning the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League for the first time, are facing financial constraints.

Nsenkyire expressed concerns that relying solely on the Ghana Premier League prize money would jeopardize their African campaign's sustainability.

Samartex received GHC 500,000 for their league victory, a sum Nsenkyire believes is inadequate to cover continental competition expenses.

Highlighting the financial challenges in an interview with 3Sports, Nsenkyire said, "We can't survive with this prize money for our Africa campaign. It can't even pay our bills," emphasizing the need for additional funding.

Currently on a fundraising drive, Nsenkyire urged corporate entities, individuals, and philanthropists to support the club as they represent Ghana on the African stage.

"We are representing Ghana in Africa and I expect all corporate bodies and all individuals, philanthropists, whoever, to come to our aid and help us push the agenda so that in the nearest future, our slot in Africa can be increased. When we do well, it affects automatically everybody in the football family," he added.