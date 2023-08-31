Samartex set to seal deal with young goalkeeper Shaibu Rafique Issah

FC Samartex are reportedly on the verge of signing the highly-rated goalkeeper Shaibu Rafique Issah, formerly of Sekondi Hasaacas Football Club.

The club shared images on their Facebook page that show Shaibu Rafique Issah wearing Samartex 1996's apparel alongside Emmanuel Kayeke, a former player of Karela United and Asante Kotoko.

At just 16 years old, Shaibu Rafique Issah gained attention after making his debut in the MTN FA Cup two seasons ago, becoming the youngest player to feature in the competition at the age of 14.

He then caught the eye of Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin, earning a spot in the Black Starlets team where he played in all of Ghana's matches, contributing to their bronze-winning performance at the West Africa Football Union Zone B U-17 tournament.

In the 2022/2023 football season, Shaibu spent time away from Sekondi Hasaacas FC, playing for both Nania FC and Montreal FC.