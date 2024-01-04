Samartex star Baba Musah unhappy with seven goals in debut season

Samartex attacker Baba Hamadu Musah says he isn't entirely happy with his performance so far in the season despite scoring seven goals.

Having joined the club from Skyy FC at the beginning of the 2023/24 season, Musah is eager to enhance his contributions to the team's success.

While his seven goals in the first half of the league have earned him acclaim, Musah believes there is still room for improvement in his performance.

Samartex currently lead the Ghana Premier League with 32 points, holding a two-point lead over closest rivals Aduana FC after the first round.

"I'm not entirely satisfied with the seven goals I scored in my debut season's first round. There is still a lot of work to be done to contribute even more goals to support the team," Musah remarked.

His determination to elevate his performance and make greater contributions underscores his commitment to the club's success. Musah's ambition and drive to excel will be closely watched in the upcoming second round of the league.

With players of Musah's calibre leading the charge, Samartex appear well-prepared to maintain its dominance in the Ghana Premier League.