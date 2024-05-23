GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Samartex star confident of historic Ghana Premier League title win

Published on: 23 May 2024
FC Samartex

Samartex forward Baba Musah Hamadu believes the team is on course to clinch their first-ever Ghana Premier League title.

Hamadu has played a crucial role in Samartex's surprising title push, contributing 10 goals and six assists, as the club currently leads the table.

Samartex, recently promoted to the top-flight, are just two wins away from securing a historic title.

This achievement would be remarkable, considering it is only their second season in the league.

Despite the excitement, Hamadu insists the team remains grounded.

Ahead of their game against Heart of Lions on Sunday in Kpando, Hamadu expressed his confidence and determination.

"Step by step we are getting there. We are working tirelessly towards winning the league, and Isha Allah, we are going to win it," he said.

Following the match against Heart of Lions, Samartex will face Bibiani Gold Stars, Karela United, and will conclude the season with a clash against Accra Lions.

