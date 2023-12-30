Samartex tactician Nurudeeen Amadu foresees ‘more difficult’ second round league campaign

Head coach of Samartex FC, Nurudeen Amadu has predicted a tougher second round in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League after moving top of the standings at the end of their first-round campaign.

The Timber Giants took a 5-point lead atop the table after recording a 3-1 win over Accra Lions at the WAFA Park on Friday, December 30 2023.

Amadu’s side were coasting at 2-0 after 14 minutes thanks to Dauda Seidu’s 7th minute strike which was followed seven minutes later by Baba Hamadu Musa’s beautiful header.

With ten minutes to full time, Abdul Shakun Abubakar pulled one back for the hosts but Michael Ephson netted in stoppage time for Samartex to restore their two-goal advantage.

Amadu was delighted his side ended the first-round on top but looks forward to a back-breaking second round. He told StarTimes: “I believe that it is going to be even more difficult than the first round because if you are there any team that’s meeting you, whether home and away, they are going to tighten their loins.

“And so, you have to be very professional in your attitude towards the matches and then you don’t go swollen-headed or you don’t get complacent so that we can get far.”

By Suleman Asante