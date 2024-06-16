Samartex to be crowned Ghana Premier League champions

Samartex will be crowned Ghana Premier League champions for the first time on Sunday after their match against Accra Lions.

FA officials have arrived in Samreboi with medals and the trophy, ready to celebrate Samartex's historic achievement.

The club earlier in the week announced that reigning Ghanaian Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy, along with other musicians, will perform at the coronation event.

What makes this title triumph special is that it is only Samartex's second season in the Ghanaian top flight.

Promoted two seasons ago, they finished their debut season in 10th place.

According to coach Nurudeen Amadu, their goal this season was to improve on their previous performance.

But they surpassed all expectations, finishing first and securing the championship.

The town of Samreboi is buzzing with excitement, as the club's colours dominate the area in anticipation of the coronation.

Samartex's victory also means they will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.