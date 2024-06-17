Samartex to receive GHC500k for winning Ghana Premier League as Kotoko pocket GHC60k

Samartex will receive GH¢500,000 (over $33,000) for clinching their first Ghana Premier League title.

In only their second season, they defied expectations and were crowned champions on Sunday in a vibrant ceremony in Samreboi.

Aside from the trophy and medals, the champions are awarded GH¢500,000, a significant increase from the GH¢300,000 awarded to last season's champions, Medeama.

Teams finishing in the top 10 will also receive monetary rewards. Giants Asante Kotoko, finishing sixth, will receive GH¢60,000. However, former champions Hearts of Oak, narrowly escaping relegation to 14th place, will receive no prize money.

Accra Lions, finishing second, will receive GH¢200,000. Third-placed Berekum Chelsea will get GH¢100,000, and fourth-placed Aduana will receive GH¢80,000.

Other rewards include Nsoatreman (GH¢70,000 for fifth), Nations (GH¢50,000 for seventh), Medeama (GH¢40,000 for eighth), Dreams (GH¢30,000 for ninth), and Bechem United (GH¢20,000 for tenth).

Samartex, celebrating their historic achievement, will use the prize money to prepare for the next season and their participation in the CAF Champions League.

However, they will seek additional investment, especially from corporate sponsors, to meet the demands of continental competition.