Samartex unveil jerseys ahead of new season

FC Samartex have unveiled their new jerseys ahead of the upcoming season.

The Ghana Premier League side outdoored all three kits which were manufactured by Icarus.

Samartex will wear a predominantly green jersey with black shorts as their home kits, with their away shirts having a mix of orange and black.

"Introducing our striking Icarus kits! - A testament to our rich heritage and inspiring traditions, these shirts are designed to ignite a fire within our players. The unique features serve as a constant reminder for our lads," wrote the club as they unveiled their new kits.

Samartex are preparing ahead of the new season, having played a series of friendlies ahead of the commencement of the league in a fortnight.