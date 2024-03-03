Samartex vs Nations FC match postponed due to heavy rains

The Ghana Premier League match between leaders Samartex and Nations FC, scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been postponed due to heavy rainfall in Sameraboi.

The match, which was set to take place at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, has been rescheduled for Monday at 10 am.

Officials decided to call off the match after inspecting the pitch and deeming it unfit for play.

The heavy rains had left the field waterlogged, making it unsafe for the players to compete.

Samartex face Nations FC in a bid to extend their lead at the top.

Second-placed Aduana FC are just five points behind Samartex, so the match's outcome could significantly impact the league standings.

Nations FC, who are sitting in fifth place with 27 points, will be looking to cause an upset and close the gap between them and the top four.

The postponement of the match may work in their favour, as they will have an extra day to prepare and strategize for the encounter.