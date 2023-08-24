Samartex welcome midfielder Ebenezer Ocran as new signing

In a move aimed at bolstering their squad for the upcoming season, Samartex have secured the signature of defensive midfielder Ebenezer Ocran, who has joined their ranks from Karela United.

The acquisition of Ocran has injected excitement into the Samartex camp, with the club expressing their enthusiasm for his arrival. The team believes that his skillset holds the potential to make a significant impact on their performance.

In an official statement, Samartex proudly declared, "We are excited to announce the signing of Defensive midfielder, Ebenezer Ocran on a permanent deal. Ocran last played for Premier League side Karela United and wrote his name in the letters of gold following his vintage performance."

Ocran's transition to Samartex reflects a strategic move by the club to enhance their squad's capabilities ahead of the new league season. The upcoming campaign is set to kick off on September 15, with Samartex slated to face Aduana Stars in their opening match.

With Ocran's experience and potential, Samartex anticipates an impactful contribution from the newly signed defensive midfielder as they strive for success in the forthcoming season.