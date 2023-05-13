Samartex will not be relegated - Paul Anyaba assures

Samartex development officer Paul Anyaba has expressed optimism in the team's survival chances in the Ghana Premier League.

Having secured promotion from Division One last season, Samartex are focused on securing a place in the competition for next season as their fellow debutants continue in struggles.

The Samreboi-based club are currently eighth on the log with 42 points after 30 matches and are hoping to get a couple of positive results to secure their stay in the top flight. They are just five points away from the drop zone with four matches to end the season

"Where we have gotten to, to get points whether home or away goes beyond the quality you have, the talent you have and so on and so forth. You need players to go the extra mile to be willing to die for the crest.

"So what we are doing is to appeal to their psyche, their mentality so that they can be ready for the battle ahead.

"But trust me Samartex will be in good shape ahead of these two away games. And for the first time I a very much optimistic that we will get something out of these games."

"I have been consistent from day one that we are not going back to division one," Anyaba told 3Sports.