Samartex will show up better next season - General Manager

Samartex General Manager, Edmund Ackah is urging Ghanaian football fans to expect more from the team when they continue in the Ghana Premier League.

The debutants are currently eighth on the log with 42 points and are close to securing a place in the competition next season.

Edmund Ackah believes his side have more under their sleeves to serve fans with but are cautious because they are only participating in their first season. According to him, his club are ready to change the narrative of just adding up to the numbers like other debutants have done over the years.

“Most of the teams that qualify to the Premier League normally fail to stay up in the league. The perception has always been that the teams just qualify to make up the numbers in the Ghana Premier League but we want to change the narrative,” he told Asempa FM.

“We want to stay in the league for the first season but from next season, we let Ghanaians know us well” he said.

Samartex will travel to Kumasi to face King Faisal in the week 31 fixture next week.