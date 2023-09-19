GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Samartex winger Evans Osei Wusu buzzing after opening day victory over Aduana Stars

Published on: 19 September 2023
Samartex winger, Evans Osei-Wusu is full of joy after his side secured a win on the opening day of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season. 

The Timbers defeated giants Aduana Stars on Sunday, courtesy a first-half strike from debutant Michael Ephson.

Osei-Wusu, who joined Samartex from Tema Youth midway last season, played a pivotal role in the victory at Nsenkyire Park.

"It was a great win," an excited Osei-Wusu took to social media to express his excitement.

The former Black Meteors player is hoping for a good campaign, having already got off to a fine start. Osei-Wusu was top scorer during the 2023 Nsenkyire Cup.

Samartex will next travel to Kumasi to face newcomers Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

