Samartex’s Ebenezer Ocran relieved as Ghana Premier League resumes

Samartex midfielder Ebenezer Ocran has expressed his relief at the resumption of the Ghana Premier League, which returns on March 7, 2025, after a three-week suspension following the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong, known as "Nana Pooley."

The league was halted after Frimpong was fatally stabbed during Kotoko’s clash with Nsoatreman FC on February 2, 2025, sparking concerns over stadium security. The pause disrupted team preparations, but Ocran is eager to return to action.

“The suspension affected us badly. We had a rough start to the season, and just when we were gaining momentum, the unfortunate incident happened, forcing the league to be halted,” Ocran said. “As a player, you always want to be on the pitch doing your job, so hearing that the league will resume on March 7 is great news. We’ve been performing well in training, scoring a lot of goals, and we would have loved to replicate that in league games.”

The Ghana Football Association has since reaffirmed its commitment to improving security at match venues, aiming to create a safer environment for players, officials, and fans.

With the league set to resume, teams are eager to regain their competitive edge, and supporters are looking forward to the return of top-flight football in Ghana.