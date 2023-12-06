GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Samartex's Emmanuel Keyekeh thrilled after ending away woes

Published on: 06 December 2023
Samartex's Emmanuel Keyekeh thrilled after ending away woes

Samartex midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh has expressed his joy after his team finally ended their poor away record in the Ghana Premier League.

The Timber Boys secured their first away win against Bofoakwa Tano at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, courtesy of goals from Evans Osei-Wusu and Michael Ephson.

Keyekeh described the feeling as "very good", considering the team's previous struggles on the road. "We had played several away games without winning and hadn't scored a single away goal. So, we came into this game very determined and focused to get all three points," he said.

With their first away victory in the bag, Samartex will now look to build on their success when they host Heart of Lions at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena in their next match.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more