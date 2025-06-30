Samba O’Neil backs Karim Zito to lead Asante Kotoko ahead CAF Confederation Cup campaign

Asante Kotoko defender Samba O’Neil has backed Abdul Karim Zito to lead the club ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The former Black Satellites head coach was appointed as the interim coach midway through the second half of the recently concluded 2024/25 season after Prosper Narteh Ogum was sacked.

Under the guidance of Karim Zito, Kotoko clinched their 10th FA Cup title, beating Golden Kick FC 2-1 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

With the club yet to make a decision on the future of the former Dreams FC coach, O'Neil has backed the club to retain the veteran Ghanaian coach ahead of their Africa campaign.

"Karim Zito is a good coach and I think he should lead us to Africa," he told Asempa FM.

He also praised the quality of the Ghana Premier League.

"There is quality in the Ghana Premier League and I am happy to be here."

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will compete in the GHALCA Top Four tournament scheduled for August 1 before heading to South Africa for the Toyota Cup game against Kaizer Chiefs.