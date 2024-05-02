Samira Sulemana embarks on coaching journey in Iceland after retirement

Former Ghana striker Samira Sulemana has embraced a new chapter as a football coach in Iceland following a distinguished playing career spanning both domestic and international stages.

Her transition reflects her commitment to staying connected to the sport she loves while giving back to the community.

Starting her footballing journey at Hasaacas Ladies in Ghana, Sulemana moved to Icelandic VÃ­kingur Ã“lafsvÃ­k.

Alongside her accomplishments on the field, Sulemana used her platform to advocate for social change, serving as an ambassador for World Vision International since March 2018 in efforts to combat early child marriage within the Northern Region and broader Northern Ghana.

Apart from representing Ghana's Under-20 and senior women's teams, Sulemana remains passionate about sharing her knowledge and experience with aspiring athletes.

By embarking on a coaching career overseas, she continues to inspire others through her dedication to uplifting communities and empowering younger generations.

Her comprehensive understanding of the game, combined with her experiences as a professional athlete, positions Sulemana uniquely to provide insightful guidance to those pursuing football careers.