Sammy Kuffour backs Vincent Kompany to succeed as Bayern Munich coach

Bayern Munich legend, Samuel Osei Kuffour believes Vincent Kompany can bring success to the German club following his appointment as coach.

The former Manchester City captain replaced Thomas Tuchel, who left at the end of a trophyless campaign with the European heavyweights.

Although Kompany is coming in after leading Burnley back to the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League, Kuffour argues the Belgian has the right materials to succeed in Germany.

"When he was coming we had a debate on our legends platform. It was a huge debate and I was in support. Why not give somebody the benefit of the doubt? Because I think he understands. From his team, if he had the quality like Man City, he can do better," he told Angel TV's Saddick Adams.

"So if he has the quality to be in this great club and the kind of our quality he has. I think he will cause a big surprise in Europe," he added.

Bayern Munich will make winning the Bundesliga a priority but Kuffour is confident Kompany can even do well in Europe.

"Yes of course. Did we deserve to lose against Real Madrid? Absolutely no. I mean this is how football is but I believe if you have the opportunity to coach a team like Bayer Munich. This is a great thing you have to do to protect your image," he said.