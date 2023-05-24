Sammy Kuffuor believes the presence of talents attracted Lothar Matthaus to invest in Ghana Football

Former Bayern Munich defender Sammy Kuffour believes Lothar Matthaus' choice to invest in Accra Lions demonstrates that Ghana has a lot of talent.

The 1991 FIFA Player of the Year was unveiled as a major partner of Accra Lions Football Club alongside renowned football agent Oliver Konig and Ghanaian winger Frank Acheampong on Tuesday.

Kuffuor who is a former teammate of Matthaus at Bayern Munich, expressed his joy for the German legend's initiative indicating that the treasure in Ghana in terms of talents was a major factor that attracted him to take the huge step.

“I feel blessed to know [Lothar Matthaus] as a person and also for him to come to Ghana,” he said.

“There are so many opportunities that they could go to any other country [but] they chose Ghana. That tells you there is something here that we have to take care of.”

The World Cup winner after the announcement emphasised his zeal to give back to society after a fruitful career.