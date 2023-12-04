Sammy Kuffuor cautions against the pursuit of immediate AFCON success, advocates for strategic planning

Former Black Stars center-back Samuel Osei Kuffour, has offered valuable advice to Ghanaian football authorities, emphasising the importance of meticulous planning over rushed preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kuffour's insights come amidst Ghana's ambition to end their over 41-year trophy drought in the prestigious tournament, scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast next year.

The former Bayern Munich defender has stressed the need for a broader perspective, particularly considering the youthful composition of Ghana's squad in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Rather than hastily gearing up for the 2023 edition, Kuffour advocates for setting sights on the future.

In his view, the young ages of the current crop of players present an opportunity to build a formidable team for the future rather than seeking immediate results. According to Kuffour, Ghana's best shot at Afcon glory lies not in immediate preparations for 2023 but in a well-thought-out plan tailored to harness the potential of the rising young stars.

"There is a difference between preparation and planning. We are always prepared, but we don't plan. The team we took to the World Cup last year – if you look at the team, 17 players were under 25," Kuffour explained in an interview with Peace FM.

The former Ghanaian defender, renowned for his defensive prowess, underlines the significance of nurturing the young talent that represented the country in Qatar.