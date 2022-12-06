Sammy Kuffuor pleads with Ghanaians to stop the 'blame game' after World Cup exit

Former Ghana defender Sammy Kuffuor is calling on fans of the Black Stars to stop pointing fingers following the team's early exit at the World Cup.

Ghana were crashed out of the tournament after a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay in their final group game last Friday.

Kuffuor, a member of the Black Stars management committee, insists the best way forward is to find solutions to the cause of Ghana's poor performance.

"I will plead, please we shouldn’t point fingers on each and every player or whoever did something wrong. I will still insist we should find a solution to our problem than to point fingers. It will not help. I will still plead we should just take it easy with these young players” the former Black Stars defender stated," he said in a press conference organised by the FA after the game.

The Black Stars needed only a point to progress to the second round of the competition, but a Giorgian de Arrasteca first half brace for Uruguay meant the end of the road for the Black Stars.

The four-time African champions will now switch their attention to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which continues next year.

Ghana sit top of Group D with four points after two games.