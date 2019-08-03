Samoura begins the journey of CAF reform from Tunisia

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura started her work of improving governance of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) from Tunisia even before she started her duty in Cairo.

Samoura made an unannounced and surprise visit to the headquarters of the Tunisian Federation of Football last week before the start of her tasks in Egypt.

The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) did not reveal the details of the meeting between Samoura and FTF President of Wadih Al-Jahira.

But the FIFA chief visited the the training centre of the FTF where young players are trained as well as the headquarters of the federation in Tunis.

It is the first task of Samoura in Africa since it was announced last month that she would take charge of the reform process of CAF.

The Senegalese national praised the Tunisian FA chief Al-Jahira for the work they have done and also the reception she had in the country.

"I was on a visit to the headquarters of the Tunisian Union on July 16. Thank you for the warm reception I received," Samoura said.

"Sincere thanks to the President & General Secretary of the Tunisian Federation for the warm reception at the FTF headquarters.

"I wish you good luck in the continuation of the current projects of the federation."

Samoura, who was named as the 'FIFA General Delegate for Africa' arrived in Cairo on Thursday evening, two days before she starts her new role of dismantling on the old structures at CAF and injecting modern governance in the administration.

Senegalese-born Samoura, an astute administrator with decades of experience at the United Nations, has been handed the title of FIFA General Delegate for Africa to take charge of the administrative reforms from August till early next year.

In that period Samoura will propose a professional formula for CAF and conduct a forensic audit.

With Friday and Saturday being the weekend in Egypt, Samoura is expected to start work on Sunday by meeting the leadership of the CAF administration led by the Moroccan Mouad Hajji.

Together with her selected team from FIFA, who have immense experience in reforming football governing bodies, they will examine the current administrative structures and processes before proposing changes.

The world governing body took the novel step of appointing the FIFA general secretary Samoura, the world’s most powerful woman in football, to supervise the reforms of CAF following recent problems within Africa's governing body.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad approached FIFA few weeks ago to help reform the financial and administrative management of Africa's governing body in the wake of recent accusations of wrongdoings against his leadership.

Ahmad denies any wrongdoing and insisting some of the accusations leveled against are because of obsolete administrative structures which requires an independent investigation and suggestions for improvement.

Samoura will not be in charge of the day-to-day running of the CAF but will work hand-in-hand with the CAF General Secretary to deliver the much-needed improvement for Africa's governing body.