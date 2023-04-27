Sampson Eduku bags MVP award in emphatic win over Hearts of Oak

Brace hero Sampson Eduku was adjudged Man of The Match in Tamale City's 4-1 thumping of Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Wednesday.

Eduku scored a goal of the season contender to open the scoring for City on 16 minutes. The in form striker doubled their advantage in the 35th minute by scoring his 12th goal of the campaign.

After recess, Mohammed Yahaya made it 3-0 after he capitalized on a blunder by Hearts goalie Nana Yeboah.

The Phobians got a consolation through Victor Aidoo in the 76th minute but Isaac Mensah headed a cross home to make it 4-1.

City are three places up the drop zone on 35 points and their next game is a trip to Kumasi to face defending champions Asante Kotoko.