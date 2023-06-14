Sampson Eduku pushing to exit Tamale City following interest from several clubs

Tamale City striker Sampson Eduku has handed in a transfer request to authorities following his interest from various clubs.

Due to the club's unfortunate demotion from the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, the red-hot striker is unwilling to continue in the lower tier given his experience and multiple demands of his services by other clubs.

After their 3-0 defeat to eventual champions Medeama SC on Sunday the Tamale-based side finished in the 16th place with 42 points after 34 matches confirming their return to the Division One League after just a season in the top flight.

According to close sources, the former Elmina Sharks attacker will prefer a move to other Premier League clubs in the current window with many preparing to augment their squad ahead of next season.

Following Tamale City's promotion to the Ghana Premier League last season, Eduku joined along the season and finished with 14 goals with only Abednego Tetteh (18) and Hafiz Konkoni (15) finishing with more goals.

According to Kyfilla, Medeama SC, Hearts of Oak, and several other teams have made formal approaches for the ex-Karela United, Sekondi Hasaacas FC, and Sekondi Eleven Wise forward.

Sampson Eduku has had stints with Elmina Sharks and FC Samartex 1996 in the past.