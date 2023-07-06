Sampson Eduku reveals advanced talks with Hearts of Oak

Ghana Premier League star Sampson Eduku has revealed that he is in advanced talks with Hearts of Oak about a prospective move ahead of the upcoming season.

The forward is believed to have run down his contract with Tamale City and is currently looking for another club with Hearts of Oak expressing interest in him following his superb performance in the just-ended Ghana Premier League season.

Eduku scored 14 goals and finished behind Abednego Tetteh and Hafiz Konkoni. However, his goals were not enough to save Tamale City from relegation as they joined Kotoku Royals and King Faisal who were both confirmed demoted before the final round of the competition.

The forward disclosed to Wontumi FM that he is being pursued by a number of clubs, including Hearts of Oak, Kotoko, Dreams FC, Medeama, and Nations FC, and that he is now weighing his choices.

According to the striker, talks with Hearts of Oak have progressed, and he might join the Phobians before the new season begins.

“Talks with Hearts of Oak has advanced. Other clubs like Kotoko, Dreams FC, Medeama, and Nations FC are also engaging me for my services. But I will consider what will help my career”

Hearts of Oak are aiming to solve their goalscoring issues as it appeared as a major problem in during their campaign last season.