Sampson Eduku wins Home-based Player of The Year Award at the Ghana Football Awards

Tamale City forward, Sampson Eduku was adjudged the male Home-based Player of The Year at this year’s Ghana Football Awards which took place on Sunday.

Despite the Premier League debutants making an early return to Division One football after being relegated at the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season, Eduku had a sensational campaign as he netted 14 goals in 27 games.

The 27-year-old was a constant thorn in the flesh of many a premier league defender this season, and Hearts of Oak have officially written to Tamale City for his services.

Current Premier League champions, Medeama have also made formal approaches for the Elmina Sharks old boy as they aim to bolster their squad ahead of their participation in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.