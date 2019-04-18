Samudeen Ibrahim discloses talks over Hearts of Oak return

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim has disclosed that he is in talks with the club over a possible return.

Samudeen was suspended by the club for gross misconduct after missing training for sometime but the player insisted his contract had run out.

But according to the 22-year-old enforcer, his entourage are locked in discussion with the club over a possible return.

“Yes it’s true, talks are ongoing for my return. I’m still a Phobian so no problem."

“But pending on agreement between us,” he said.

Samudeen won Division One player of the year in 2016 during his spell with King Solomon FC but has failed to stamp his authority since moving to Accra Hearts of Oak despite his enormous talent.

He was previously linked with a move to Moroccan side Raja Casablanca.