Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye set to boost Black Meteors in U-23 AFCON clash against Morocco

Great Olympics defender Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye is ready to make his mark in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after serving his mandatory suspension in Ghana's opening game of the tournament.

Quaye was unavailable for selection in the Black Meteors' match against Congo due to a suspension incurred during the qualification stage, where he received two yellow cards.

However, the left-back has now been cleared to return to play and will be eligible for Ghana's second group match against Morocco and subsequent matches.

His availability comes as a significant boost for coach Ibrahim Tanko's side as they prepare to face the tournament hosts, Morocco, on Tuesday evening at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Both Ghana and Morocco secured victories in their opening Group A matches, and a win for either team in this crucial encounter could greatly enhance their chances of progressing to the semi-final.

With Quaye's return, the Black Meteors will have a strengthened defence as they aim to secure a positive result.

Tanko and his team are fully aware of the importance of the match, and they are determined to secure a spot in the last four.

Following the clash against Morocco, Ghana will travel to Tangier for their final group match against Guinea on Friday, June 30.

The Black Meteors are eyeing qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris next year.