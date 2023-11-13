Samuel Aboabire, Alhaji Abu-Hassan complete GFA Exco after winning Regional FA slots

The Greater Accra Regional FA chairman, Samuel Aboabire and his colleague from the Nothern Region, Alhaji Abu-Hassan Mahamadu, have won the remaining slots on the GFA Executive Council.

Mr Aboabire and Alhaji Abu-Hassan pulled six votes each to beat Linford Asamoah Boadu and Alhaji Salifu Zida in the election held on Monday, November 13, 2023.

The two RFA chairmen will join ten other already elected members to form the Executive Council for the next four years of the Kurt Okraku administration.

The FA Executive Council take crucial decisions in the running of Ghana football.

The Executive Council is constituted as follows: