Samuel Abu wins third edition of Emirates football challenge

Vision FC's youth player Samuel Abu has been announced winner of the third edition of the Emirates challenge held last month.

Abu beat off competition from two other boys to win the challenge after four grueling stages of contest.

The Emirates challenge which took place from September 9-30, 2019.

The first three stages were a series of football trivia questions and the final consisted of questions on world football including a penalty kick session to offer the contestants an opportunity to showcase their football talent.

The vision youngster won the ultimate prize of two Economy Class tickets to London and the opportunity to watch a live Arsenal match at the Emirates Stadium.

“At Emirates, football remains one of the most prominent sports within Emirates’ sponsorship portfolio and understand the importance of football at a local level. We are thrilled to be taking Abu Samuel to London and to experience an Arsenal match at the Emirates London stadium," Madam Christine Wesley, Emirates Country Manager said as she presented the award to the player.

Abu, who was full of excitement said," “I am grateful to Emirates for this lifetime opportunity and the teams who competed in the challenge, it truly made me bring out my best and showcase my passion for football. I look forward to travelling with Emirates and watching a live Arsenal football match!”