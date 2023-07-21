Samuel Anim Addo expresses gratitude to Okwahu United owner after dissolution of board

Samuel Anim Addo has penned a message of gratitude to the owner of Division One side Okwahu United, His Royal Majesty, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II.

The message comes after he dissolution of the current board after a three-year mandate, which saw the team led by Anim Addo earn promotion to the Division One League.

Mr Addo, who is popularly known for managing the businesses of legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan, believes his team has left a strong foundation for Okwahu United to return to the top division of Ghanaian football.

"I wish to extend my deepest respect and appreciation to His Royal Majesty, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, for the opportunity to serve our beloved Okwawu United for the past three seasons as Board Chairman. This follows the decision by His Royal Highness to dissolve the Board," he wrote on Twitter.

"I am grateful for the opportunity that allowed me and my colleague's board ( Mr Prince Boateng-President KPN, Mr Eugene Kwesi Wiredu esq, Kelly Serwah Kwakye Esq, Kinsley Adofo Addo, Mr Yaw Obeng and Mr Eugene Akoto Bamfo ) on the board to inspire the successes in the just ended season, which was crowned with Okwawu United’s promotion to the Division One League after six years. We believe the foundation has been laid to continue on a path to top-flight football.

"The objective was always to contribute to making Okwawu United the preeminent club, and with unity, hard work and resourcefulness from all stakeholders, subsequent leaders will be even more successful. Once more, our most profound appreciation goes to His Royal Majesty for the opportunity to serve ‘Asaase Abban’.

"Sincerely Yours,

Signed Samuel Anim Addo

Former Board Chairman Cc: former Board members."