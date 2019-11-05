Samuel Anim Addo withdraws from Ghana FA Vice Presidential race

Asamoah Gyan's manager, Samuel Anim Addo, has withdrawn from the race of those seeking to be elected as the vice-president of Ghana Football Association today (Tuesday).

The young administrator threw in towel on Tuesday morning after it became clear that it was a three-horse race between Toni Aubynn, Randy Abbey and Mark Addo.

Kotoko CEO George Amoako has also come up as one of the dark horses but he is unlikely to gain any traction with voters.

Anim Addo insists that after consulting with his elders he has decided to quit the race and focus on helping Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku to deliver on his mandate.

“Sammy has been advised to pull out and it’s in order. Considering his age and his rise to the ExCo with such a rapid force, it’s better he doesn’t rush himself into deep politics in the FA. He must rise steadily,” the source said.

“He will channel all his energy to help the president and his vice to reshape Ghana football and at the right time if he must contest for any position, he will,” the source added.

Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku insists he's 'neutral' and has no favourites amid reports he's under-pressure from government to lobby to get the businessman elected.

The race appears quite widened with three front-runner Toni Aubynn, Ransford Abbey and Mark Addo in the battle to deputize Kurt Okraku.

The race for the second man in Ghanaian football is tricky as the 11 voters have closely guarded the candidates they would vote for despite heavy predictions by the media.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday but an Exco member's important engagement abroad has forced the body to change the date.

This is Executive Council (ExCo)'s first major task since they took charge last week after the Presidential election.

Unlike in the previous administration where the president had the powers to appoint a vice, the new GFA statutes make it the responsibility of the ExCo to elect one of its members to that position.