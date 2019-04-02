Samuel Appiah-Kubi blasts C.K Akonnor after parting ways with Kotoko

Release former Asante Kotoko midfielder has lambasted coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor, insisting the gaffer is not a good coach.

Appiah-Kubi accused the Porcupine Warriors coach of favouritism following a difficult spell in Kumasi.

The midfielder, who joined from Nkoranza Warriors in 2017 struggled to break into the first team of the club.

He was released by the club on Saturday with the Reds wishing him luck in his future endeavours.

"C.K. Ackonnor isn't a good coach. To make matters worse, he had his favourite players and was overly selective," he told Sikka Sports.

"At some point, I resolved to be lackadaisical in matches if given opportunity due to how he treated me," he added.

Appiah Kubi did not play a part in the CAF Confederation Cup and was largely benched for friendly games.

Meanwhile, the Reds began their GFA Special competition campaign with a 1-0 win over Aduana Stars on Sunday.