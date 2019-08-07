Samuel Asamoah trains alone after picking a knock in St Triuden's heavy defeat to Club Brugge

Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Asamoah returned to training on Tuesday despite picking a knock in St Triuden's heavy defeat over the weekend.

The 25-year lasted the entire duration of their 6-0 defeat to Clubbe Brugge, but was seen in pains after the game.

However, he joined training yesterday but trained alone under the supervision of the club's medical team.

He is expected to recover fully ahead of their next game at home against Standard Liege.

Asamoah is key member of the Canaries, having featured in all the two games of the season for his side.