Samuel Boadu removed as Ghana U20 head coach

The Ghana FA has announced the removal of the national U20 head coach Samuel Boadu with immediate effect following an unimpressive spell.

Boadu was appointed as coach of the Black Satellites eight months ago, taking over from Abdul Karim Zito, who led Ghana to win gold at the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

The former Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC trainer led the Ghana U20 team to a shambolic outing at this year's WAFU Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Black Satellites failed to record a single win in the tournament, bowing out after the group stages.

Aside from his failure to guide the team to success, there is a reported rift that existed between Boadu and his assistant Desmond Offei, who has now been named head coach.

Also, players also complained about the behaviour of the Ghana Premier League winner, leading to his dismissal from his post.

The Ghana FA has reassigned the 37-year-old tactician to the assistant coaching role of the Black Galaxies, the homebased senior national team.