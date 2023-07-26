Samuel Boadu Reveals receiving multiple offers from Ghana Premier League clubs

Former Hearts of Oak Coach Samuel Boadu has confirmed that he has been approached by several Ghana Premier League clubs who are keen to secure his services.

Boadu recently took up a temporary coaching position at Division Two club Kumasi Cornerstone, starting his work on Tuesday as he was seen in training ahead of the new season.

Speaking to Footballghana.com, Boadu winner disclosed that he has been in contact with numerous clubs in the top flight, expressing that there have been offers but nothing concrete yet. Even during his time with the Black Satellites outside of the country, clubs were reaching out to him.

"I have received a lot of offers from clubs in the Ghana Premier League. Truth be told, clubs were in contact with me even when I was out of the country with the Black Satellites but there is nothing concrete," Boadu stated.

After parting ways with Hearts of Oak in September 2022, Boadu has been without a club. During his tenure with Hearts of Oak, he achieved remarkable success, clinching the Premier League title, the MTN FA Cup, the President's Cup, and the Ghana Super Cup. However, his contract was terminated due to a poor start to the previous season.

With his proven track record and successful stint at Hearts of Oak, many clubs in the Ghana Premier League are eager to have Boadu lead their teams to glory in the upcoming campaign.