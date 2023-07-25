GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Samuel Boadu spotted training Cornerstone despite denying coaching agreement

Published on: 25 July 2023
Samuel Boadu

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, was seen conducting a training session with Division Two side Cornerstone on Tuesday, despite denying that he has reached an agreement to coach the club.

On Monday, Cornerstone announced that they had secured an agreement with Boadu to take over as a temporary coach. However, Boadu refuted the statement, asserting that he has not had any discussions with the club.

"I haven't signed for Cornerstone, and I haven't even held conversations with anyone at the team. I haven't even made up my mind on joining them. How can I live in Accra and manage in Kumasi?" Boadu clarified to Kesseben FM.

 

Nevertheless, the former Medeama SC boss was spotted at the training ground, conducting a session with the players ahead of the new season.

Since parting ways with Hearts of Oak in September 2022, Boadu has been without a club. During his tenure at Hearts of Oak, he achieved remarkable success, winning the Premier League title, the MTN FA Cup, the President's Cup, and the Ghana Super Cup. However, his contract was terminated due to a poor start to the previous season.

Cornerstone aim to regain their position in the top flight after spending many years in the lower divisions following their relegation in the 1994/95 season.

