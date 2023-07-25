GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Samuel Boadu spotted at Cornerstone FC training grounds despite denying move

Published on: 25 July 2023
Samuel Boadu was at the training grounds of Division Two side Cornerstone following the club's announcement on Monday confirming the former Hearts of Oak coach as their new coach tasked to revive their fortunes.

The club added that the coach had joined for a short term and was permitted to leave if any offers came his way.

However, Boadu denied the news entirely stating that he had not even held conversations with the club.

"I haven't signed for Cornerstone, and I haven't even held conversations with anyone at the team. I haven't even made up my mind on joining them. How can I live in Accra and manage in Kumasi?" Boadu told Kesseben FM.

Meanwhile, the former Medeama SC boss was spotted at the training ground holding a session with the playing body ahead of the new season.

Since leaving Hearts of Oak in September 2022, Boadu has been without a club. During his stint at Hearts of Oak, he won the Premier League title, the MTN FA Cup and the President Cup as well as the Ghana Super Cup. However, his contract was terminated due to a poor start to the previous season.

Cornerstone are looking to bounce back to the top flight after many years of playing in the lower tiers following their demotion in the 1994/95 season.

