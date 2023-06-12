Samuel Boateng returns to Asante Kotoko after loan spell with FC Samartex

Forward Samuel Boateng will return to Asante Kotoko after his loan spell with FC Samartex.

The 25-year-old joined Samartex in January on loan form the Porcupine Warriors, making 18 appearances as the Timber Boys confirmed their stay in the topflight.

"SC Samartex 1996 wishes to thank Samuel Boateng for his incredible dedication and love as our forward during the second round of the season. We appreciate his priceless contributions to our team's success and wish him the best as he continues his career," wrote Samartex confirming his departure.

Boateng will return to Kumasi with the hopes of breaking into the first team of the former champions.

Earlier, the club also announced the departure of Hearts of Oak defender James Sewornu.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC emerged champions of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season after finishing the season with 60 points.