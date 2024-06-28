Samuel Eto'o faces potential lifetime ban over match-fixing allegations

Samuel Eto'o, the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), is reportedly facing a potential lifetime ban following allegations of match-fixing.

He was summoned to a hearing at the CAF headquarters in Egypt to address accusations of helping Cameroonian club Victoria United secure promotion from the second tier to the top flight.

The investigation's findings have yet to be disclosed, with the former FC Barcelona striker expected to provide evidence disproving the claims against him.

However, if found guilty, Eto'o could face severe consequences from both CAF and FIFA. According to article 154 of the CAF disciplinary code, "Any person who conspires to distort the result of a match in a manner inconsistent with sporting ethics will be punished with a match suspension and a minimum fine of 10 thousand USD ($10,000).

The legal body will also impose a ban on carrying out any activity related to football: in serious cases, this sanction will apply for life."

Moreover, article 20, paragraph 1 of the FIFA disciplinary code states: "Any person who illegally influences or manipulates â€“ directly or indirectly, by execution or omission of an act â€“ the progress, result or any other aspect of a match and/or competition â€“ or who conspires or attempts to do so by any means whatsoever â€“ is punishable by a ban of at least five years from carrying out any activity relating to football, as well as a fine of at least CHF 100,000. In serious cases, the ban on exercising any activity relating to football is pronounced for a longer period or even for life."

The timing of the verdict remains uncertain, but the situation is grave. Prominent Cameroonian executive Albert Eloundou Onana commented, "It's really a shame what's happening in our football and especially for Samuel Eto'o. Less than two years ago, he arrived as a saviour at the head of this FECAFOOT. But what happened in the meantime? We have had too many scandals."

Onana continued, "How did he sign with this company without consulting his lawyers in light of the texts? Today, these posts were deleted from his accounts. This shows that there is a problem. I hope the audio that broke mid-season was fake. He must surround himself with people who can tell him when there is a problem so that he can fix it. The accusations are very serious, in my opinion."