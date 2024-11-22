Samuel Eto’o joins WAFU B President Kurt Okraku in Niger for Football Assembly

Cameroonian football legend and Fecafoot President Samuel Eto’o has joined WAFU B President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku in Niamey, Niger, for the 17th General Assembly of the West African sub-regional football body.

The assembly, set for Friday, November 22, 2024, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, has brought together top football administrators, including Okraku, who also heads the Ghana Football Association.

The event serves as a platform to deliberate on key decisions shaping football in the region, with Okraku scheduled to deliver an opening address focused on infrastructure, youth development, women’s football, and financial sustainability.

Eto’o’s participation highlights the growing collaboration between African football leaders. Both he and Okraku share a vision of transforming the sport through innovation, inclusivity, and modern administration.

Their partnership reflects a commitment to strengthening football systems and providing opportunities for young talents across the continent.

Eto’o’s presence emphasises the importance of unity and collective effort in driving progress as WAFU B charts its future.