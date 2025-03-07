Samuel Eto’o wins appeal to contest CAF Executive Committee elections

Samuel Eto’o has successfully won his appeal to be included in the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) executive committee elections next week after initially being disqualified.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in his favour, overturning CAF’s decision to exclude him from the contest.

Eto’o, who serves as the president of the Cameroon Football Federation, was barred from the elections in January by CAF’s governance committee.

However, after presenting his case, CAS ruled that he must be reinstated as a candidate for the March 12 elections in Cairo.

In its statement, CAS noted that it found sufficient grounds to overturn CAF’s decision, but left the final evaluation of candidates to the CAF General Assembly.

No reasons were initially given for Eto’o’s exclusion, but he previously faced suspensions from both FIFA and CAF. FIFA banned him for six months in 2024 for allegedly abusing match officials, while CAF sanctioned him over an ambassadorial role with a betting company, though the ban was later lifted.

Meanwhile, CAF has yet to publish the final list of candidates for the elections, although its president, Patrice Motsepe, is running unopposed for a second term.