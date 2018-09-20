Samuel Fabin denies claims of receiving $50,000 from mystery South African club, hints legal action against Kotoko CEO

Former Asante Kotoko coach Samuel Kwesi Fabian has hinted he may take legal action against the club's chief executive George Amoako over claims he took a signing on fee of $50,000 from an unnamed South African club - leading to his premature exit from the Ghanaian powerhouse.

Amoako told Accra-based Asempa FM on Thursday that the former Ghana Under-17 coach took the amount to force his way out of the club.

He claims the unknown South African club have paid an initial $50,000 to the gaffer, leading to his shocking decision to resign from the Ghanaian giants.

But coach Samuel Fabin is fighting back, insisting the Kotoko CEO is lying about the deal.

" I have not taken $50,000 from any South African club. George Amoako should concentrate on his CEO business and stop lying about me," he told Kumasi-based Kessben FM

"Kotoko wrote to South African embassy to deny me traveling visa. They also wrote to South African Football Association that a South African club is stealing their coach all in a bid to prevent me from securing a job in SA.

"I have handed George Amoako to my lawyers. I have not signed any deal yet.

"I explained everything about my dealings with the South African club to Dr. Kyei when I met him. I did not hide anything."

Fabin resigned after just seven months in charge of the Porcupine Warriors.