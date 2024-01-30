GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Samuel Inkoom blames Ghana's AFCON 2023 failure on poor preparation

Published on: 30 January 2024
Samuel Inkoom blames Ghana's AFCON 2023 failure on poor preparation
Samuel Inkoom won the U-20 World Cup with Ghana

Former Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has criticized the Black Stars' preparation for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which led to their early exit from the tournament.

Ghana failed to win any of their group games, drawing two and losing one, and finished third in Group B behind Cape Verde and Egypt.

Ahead of the tournament in Ivory Coast, the team camped in Kumasi, abandoning their initial plan of camping in South Africa and then played one friendly match against Namibia which they couldn't win.

"I stressed the importance of proper preparation before the tournament," he said. "The team should have arrived at the venue well in advance to acclimate themselves to the weather conditions. Instead, we played our games at night and it was evident that the players were exhausted. Therefore, I attribute our failure to lack of preparation."

Inkoom's comments come after the Ghana Football Association (GFA) relieved Chris Hughton and the entire Black Stars technical team of their duties following the team's disappointing performance at the AFCON. The GFA has since set up a five-member committee to search for a new coach to take over the national team.

