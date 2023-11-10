Samuel Inkoom calls out Black Stars players for lack of passion and commitment

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom has expressed his disappointment with the team's recent performances, suggesting that the players themselves must take responsibility for their lacklustre displays.

In an interview with Citi FM, Inkoom questioned why players fail to show the same level of passion and commitment when representing the national team as they do for their club sides.

"We are going to a tournament, let's say we play against Asante Kotoko or Hearts of Oak and we beat them 10-0, everybody will say we have a team, but you see the kind of friendly games he (Chris Hughton) played against USA, we all saw it. We see that there is a problem in the team, not only the coach," Inkoom said.

"The players also have to change their mindset. The moment you are called to play in the national colours, it's not only about you again. You are defending Ghana, you are defending the motherland."

Inkoom emphasized the importance of team spirit and communication among players, stating that it's not just the coach who should be held responsible for the team's performance.

"Some of the players, okay, they can make you sack the coach just like that because of what? Maybe he's not playing, maybe this or that. My concern is outside the pitch; they have to build the team spirit. Building the team spirit means you have to talk to each other, don't think 'Okay, it's national team, I'm lucky I was called.'"

Inkoom added that the players need to show the same level of passion and commitment for the national team as they do for their clubs.

"We have good players, we have quality players, that if they are playing in their club side, me and you can witness what they can do. So why national team, they don't want to bring the passion, the same passion they are using to play in their various clubs?"

Inkoom's comments come after the Black Stars faced criticism for their poor performances in recent friendlies against the USA and Mexico.

The team's lacklustre displays have led to calls for coach Chris Hughton's dismissal, but Inkoom believes that the players must also take responsibility for their part in the team's struggles.

Black Stars will hope to bounce back this month against Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.