Samuel Inkoom commences preparations for football academy construction to boost S-Inkoom Football Agency

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom is laying the foundation for the establishment of a football academy to complement the activities of the S-Inkoom Football Agency.

The former Kotoko defender recently concluding his contract with Hearts of Oak, has ventured into player agency business with a vision to assist young footballers in realising their dreams.

Inkoom's football agency aims to provide a solid platform for emerging talents to showcase their skills, facilitating their journey to the pinnacle of their football careers. In a bid to strengthen this initiative, the former Basel player is actively seeking partnerships.

"We want to give football kids a good, proper platform for them to showcase themselves. Anybody who wants to come on board and do a partnership with us at S-Inkoom Management Agency, we are ready to sit and talk properly. For now, this is what we promised to Ghanaians, and we want to do it," Inkoom shared.

Notably, Samuel Inkoom joins the ranks of footballers turning to player agency businesses, with his former national teammate Kwadwo Asamoah also venturing into the industry and partnering with Italian giants Juventus.