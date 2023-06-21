Samuel Inkoom congratulates former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan on retirement

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has paid a glowing tribute to Asamoah Gyan following his retirement from the game.

Gyan hanged his boots after almost two decades with the national team. The 37-year-old announced his retirement during the Annual General Meeting of AfrixemBank on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

"I want to take this great opportunity, a stage that is difficult in every footballer's career, a moment all footballers do not wish, but when nature dawns, that thin voice will keep echoing into the ears... it is time... that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, it is time. It is time to hand the jersey and boots in glory as I officially retire from active football," an emotional Gyan said as he call it a quit.

The former Sunderland striker remains Ghana's all-time top scorer and the leading African scorer at the World Cup.

He played with Inkoom at the 2010 World Cup as Ghana reached the quarter-finals.

"It's been an honour playing with this great man-- a legend that many across the world have come to love. His love and dedication for Country is one that no one can dispute! He truly has left an indelible mark in the history of Ghana Football. Much Respect,⁦ Asamoah Gyan," wrote the former FC Basel right-back.

Gyan last played for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities.